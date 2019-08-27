BEST (NYSE:BEST) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) were down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.20, approximately 1,077,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 945,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of BEST from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BEST from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.20.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. BEST had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. BEST’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BEST Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

