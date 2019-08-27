Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.64

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.64 and traded as low as $6.44. Beowulf Mining shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 433,216 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Beowulf Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.64.

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of natural resource properties primarily in Sweden and Finland. It explores for iron ore, graphite, lead, zinc, copper, silver, diamond, and other mineral properties. The company focuses on the Kallak magnetite iron ore project located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden.

