Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Short Interest Down 19.4% in August

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,112,500 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 2,621,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP Leo Kulmaczewski bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.46 per share, for a total transaction of $36,368.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,058.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Belden alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Belden stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.15. 5,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,395. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.42. Belden has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. Belden had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Belden to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Belden from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Further Reading: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.