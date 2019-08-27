Barclays Lowers HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $20.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on HP and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut HP from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 target price on HP and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.19.

NYSE HPQ opened at $17.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.40. HP has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 255.49% and a net margin of 7.18%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

In other HP news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares in the company, valued at $626,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 15,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $316,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,635 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,266 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,246,617 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 385,515 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 41.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 470,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 5.6% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

