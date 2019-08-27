Bank of America Lowers Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TELL. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tellurian from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tellurian from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tellurian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 48.80% and a negative net margin of 1,074.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 555.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tellurian by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,990,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 244,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tellurian by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,446,000 after acquiring an additional 455,246 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,069,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,378,000 after buying an additional 1,135,798 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 602.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 1,591,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,365,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,445,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after buying an additional 465,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.