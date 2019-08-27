Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.76

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 773817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander SA will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.