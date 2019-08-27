Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Santander Brasil in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 4,942.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 58,916 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSBR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. 23,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,177. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. Banco Santander Brasil has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $13.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander Brasil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

