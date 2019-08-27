B3Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $63.00 (KB3)

B3Coin (CURRENCY:KB3) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. B3Coin has a market capitalization of $387,661.00 and $63.00 worth of B3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One B3Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. During the last week, B3Coin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00891462 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003746 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001110 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

KB3 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2016. B3Coin’s total supply is 752,047,489 coins. The official website for B3Coin is b3coin.io . B3Coin’s official Twitter account is @B3Coins and its Facebook page is accessible here

B3Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade B3Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy B3Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

