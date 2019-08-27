Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Trading Up 5.4%

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.37 and last traded at $83.77, approximately 944,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 958,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.49.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATHM shares. CLSA set a $120.00 price target on shares of Autohome and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on shares of Autohome and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average is $91.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.00 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autohome Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Autohome by 11,064.9% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,439,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,260 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Autohome by 36.6% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,333,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,186,000 after acquiring an additional 357,060 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter valued at $23,586,000. Somerset Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter valued at $22,777,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter valued at $21,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

