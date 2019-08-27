Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Autodesk updated its Q guidance to $0.70-0.74 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.69-2.81 EPS.

Autodesk stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.21. 4,196,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,929. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $178.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,365.55, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.65.

In other Autodesk news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $161,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total transaction of $412,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,297. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target (up from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.79.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

