Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its Q earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $787.98 million.Autodesk also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.69-2.81 EPS.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $150.21. 4,196,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,929. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.65. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,365.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.79. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 price objective on Autodesk and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Autodesk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price objective on Autodesk and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $193.00 price objective (up from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.79.

In other news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $161,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $213,902.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,297. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

