Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its Q earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $787.98 million.Autodesk also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.69-2.81 EPS.
NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $150.21. 4,196,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,929. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.65. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,365.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.79. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $178.95.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $161,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $213,902.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,297. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
