Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.
Australian REIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$9.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.75.
Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile
