Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Australian REIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$9.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.75.

Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

