ATC Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.10 Million (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $13,694.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.60 or 0.00715918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00013744 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000770 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 355,834,172 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.