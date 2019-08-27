ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ABN Amro started coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.80.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.07. 356,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $90.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.42. ASML has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $234.50.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ASML will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 10.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 74.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 33.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,547,000 after buying an additional 61,325 shares during the period. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

