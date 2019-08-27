ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARQL. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ArQule from $6.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ArQule to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of ArQule from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArQule from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.17.

NASDAQ ARQL opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. ArQule has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $12.22.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. ArQule had a negative net margin of 349.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArQule will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ran Nussbaum bought 307,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $2,999,997.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ArQule by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,856,000 after acquiring an additional 480,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ArQule by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,635,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,051,000 after buying an additional 314,378 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ArQule in the second quarter worth $30,597,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in ArQule by 96.5% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,755,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,202,000 after buying an additional 1,353,056 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ArQule in the second quarter worth $29,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

