ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.48

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.48 and last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 15178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

ARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

The stock has a market cap of $981.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.86 million during the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 124.06% and a positive return on equity of 10.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 44.4% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

