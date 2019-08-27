Arionum (ARO) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Arionum has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $243,966.00 and $24.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,216.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.01 or 0.01840240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.81 or 0.03052066 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00715231 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.00772408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011658 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00071272 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00493698 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007820 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

