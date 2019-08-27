Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Southside Capital LLC

Southside Capital LLC lowered its stake in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Ares Management comprises 1.7% of Southside Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Southside Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Ares Management worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ares Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.58. 23,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ares Management Corp has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Ares Management’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.14%.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $134,935.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Weiner sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $93,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,220,709 shares of company stock worth $37,628,269 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

