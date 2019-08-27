ARC Resources Ltd (ARX) to Issue Aug 19 Dividend of $0.05 on September 16th

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) declared a aug 19 dividend on Thursday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$5.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$5.54 and a 12 month high of C$15.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARX shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, August 1st. GMP Securities lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$14.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.91.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

