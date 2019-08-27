AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Short Interest Down 19.2% in August

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 759,400 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 939,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 267,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,199,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $242,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,760 shares in the company, valued at $698,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,083,000 after purchasing an additional 36,722 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 64.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.47. 5,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.37. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $88.26 and a 12-month high of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $742.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.11 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.