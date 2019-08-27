Analysts Set Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Target Price at $8.04

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.04.

INVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Identiv from $8.75 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on Identiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Identiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 21,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,856. Identiv has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $82.13 million, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Steven Humphreys purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 626,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 80,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Identiv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Identiv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Identiv during the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Identiv by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

