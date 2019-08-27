Analysts Anticipate NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NIC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. NIC reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. NIC had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. NIC’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EGOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded NIC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upgraded NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Kovzan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGOV. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in NIC by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 25,538 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in NIC during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NIC by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in NIC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in NIC by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.16. 231,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. NIC has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $23.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. NIC’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

