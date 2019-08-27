Analysts Anticipate Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Genie Energy’s earnings. Genie Energy reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genie Energy will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genie Energy.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.38). Genie Energy had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $61.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genie Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Genie Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

In other Genie Energy news, Director James A. Courter purchased 56,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $397,109.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 313,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,560.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in Genie Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,370. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Genie Energy has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $197.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genie Energy (GNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.