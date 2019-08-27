Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,397 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 546 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 797.8% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 577 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APC. Credit Suisse Group cut Anadarko Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities cut Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.60 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Anadarko Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Anadarko Petroleum to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Anadarko Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Shares of APC remained flat at $$72.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.64. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $76.23.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

