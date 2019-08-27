Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC) Insider Thomas Bowens Purchases 7,527,604 Shares

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC) insider Thomas Bowens bought 7,527,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £150,552.08 ($196,722.96).
LON:AMC traded down GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2.10 ($0.03). The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,000. Amur Minerals Co. has a 1-year low of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20.
Amur Minerals Company Profile
