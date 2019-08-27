Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC) Insider Thomas Bowens Purchases 7,527,604 Shares

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC) insider Thomas Bowens bought 7,527,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £150,552.08 ($196,722.96).

LON:AMC traded down GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2.10 ($0.03). The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,000. Amur Minerals Co. has a 1-year low of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20.

Amur Minerals Company Profile

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

