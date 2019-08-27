Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells $87,655.56 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Richard K. Prins sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $87,655.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,252.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ AMPH traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.85. 135,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,145. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 104.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,927,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,124,000 after purchasing an additional 87,107 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,381,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,279,000 after purchasing an additional 57,349 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,472,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,092,000 after purchasing an additional 117,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 146,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,134,000. 48.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMPH. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

