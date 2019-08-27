America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to report $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the highest is $1.89. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $171.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research upped their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 4,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,501,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $129,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,688,666.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,078,285. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 40,333.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.20. 7,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,898. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.30.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

