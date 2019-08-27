American Lithium (CVE:LI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.13

American Lithium Corp (CVE:LI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 47077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market cap of $8.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29.

American Lithium Company Profile (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration for, and development of lithium deposits in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fish Lake Valley project covering an area of 7,840 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and holds an option to acquire the San Emidio Project covering an area of 2,240 acres located in Washoe County in Nevada.

