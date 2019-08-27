Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 86.9% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 113.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 166.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.74.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.81. 3,441,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,334,767. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.