Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Altria Group by 86.9% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Altria Group by 113.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in Altria Group by 166.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.02. 43,372,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,334,767. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $66.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.74.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.