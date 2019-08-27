Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 703.8% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.8% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 14,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock traded down $6.68 on Tuesday, reaching $1,162.21. 57,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,172.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1,156.53. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,289.27. The firm has a market cap of $798.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Pivotal Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.93.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total value of $42,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total value of $66,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,887.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

