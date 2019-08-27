Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.62

Almonty Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.57. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 3,602 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.

About Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; and the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

