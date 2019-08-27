AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.66

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and traded as low as $13.92. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 3,280 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

In related news, Director Garry L. Moody acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Garry L. Moody acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,310 shares of company stock worth $125,560.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. in the second quarter worth about $56,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period.

About AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

