Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.88

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.88 and traded as low as $65.82. Alliance Pharma shares last traded at $67.65, with a volume of 295,346 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Alliance Pharma alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $351.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 70.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products. It acquires the rights of established products, and owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.