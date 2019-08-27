Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.42

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.42 and traded as low as $60.00. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 500 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.57.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.