Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,739 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 2.0% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $22,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,041,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,855,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $427.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.81. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $129.77 and a 12-month high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.