Albert L. Richey Purchases 5,000 Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) Stock

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) Director Albert L. Richey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,245.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 18,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,092. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 41.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 7.7% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 1.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 36,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter.

About Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

