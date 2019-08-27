Alan Blake Sells 2,357 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) Stock

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) COO Alan Blake sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $16,828.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alan Blake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Alan Blake sold 14,184 shares of Blue Apron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $9,786.96.

Shares of APRN stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,949. The company has a market cap of $95.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. Blue Apron Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $32.70.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $119.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. Blue Apron’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRN. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 55,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 373.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter.

APRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.51.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

