Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer James Porter Sells 20,000 Shares

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer James Porter sold 20,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$193,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$949,207.20.

James Porter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

On Thursday, August 8th, James Porter sold 13,600 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.91, for a total value of C$134,776.00.

TSE AGI traded up C$0.40 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.76. 778,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,338. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.25. Alamos Gold Inc has a 52-week low of C$3.88 and a 52-week high of C$10.12.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.16.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.