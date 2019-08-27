Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer James Porter Sells 20,000 Shares

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer James Porter sold 20,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$193,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$949,207.20.
James Porter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 8th, James Porter sold 13,600 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.91, for a total value of C$134,776.00.
TSE AGI traded up C$0.40 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.76. 778,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,338. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.25. Alamos Gold Inc has a 52-week low of C$3.88 and a 52-week high of C$10.12.
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.
Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.