Ajay Mehra Sells 2,668 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) insider Ajay Mehra sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $266,746.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,406.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.67. 188,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,399. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.15 and a 12-month high of $117.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.75.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $308.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

