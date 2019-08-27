AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.36

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 2036420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2,397.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

