AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Barclays

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded AFLAC from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Shares of AFL opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. AFLAC has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AFLAC will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

In related news, insider James Todd Daniels sold 5,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $294,144.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,950.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Koji Ariyoshi sold 63,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $3,325,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,533.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,230 shares of company stock worth $4,357,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AFLAC by 276.9% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

