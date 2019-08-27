Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,162.56

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,162.56 and traded as high as $2,169.00. Admiral Group shares last traded at $2,165.00, with a volume of 1,165,476 shares.

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Admiral Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,041 ($26.67) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Admiral Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,075 ($27.11) in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,087.90 ($27.28).

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a PE ratio of 15.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,184.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,162.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In related news, insider David Stevens sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,126 ($27.78), for a total transaction of £4,783,500 ($6,250,490.00).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

