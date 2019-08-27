AceD Achieves Market Capitalization of $22,923.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. AceD has a total market cap of $22,923.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AceD has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One AceD coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002932 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 2,557,502 coins and its circulating supply is 2,354,922 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

