Abitibi Royalties (CVE:RZZ) Trading Up 0.2%

Abitibi Royalties Inc (CVE:RZZ) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.15 and last traded at C$13.05, 4,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 2,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.02.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.34 million and a PE ratio of -725.00.

About Abitibi Royalties (CVE:RZZ)

Abitibi Royalties Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, and promoting mineral properties and other projects in Canada. Its flagship royalty is 3% net smelter return royalty located on the eastern portion of the Canadian Malartic mine, which includes the Jeffrey Zone and the Barnat Extension; and Odyssey North discovery and other portions of the Odyssey project, as well as portions of the East Malartic property.

