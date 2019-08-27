Abcam (LON:ABC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,301.73

Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,301.73 and traded as low as $1,166.00. Abcam shares last traded at $1,169.00, with a volume of 461,755 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,274.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,301.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90.

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

