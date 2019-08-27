AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 206.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.35. 2,498,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,390,872. The company has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.89. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $98.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,628.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 152,452 shares of company stock valued at $10,128,541. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

