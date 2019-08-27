AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Position Lifted by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,771 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.0% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Svb Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.05.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,923,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,390,872. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.89. The firm has a market cap of $97.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In related news, EVP William J. Chase purchased 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 152,452 shares of company stock valued at $10,128,541. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

