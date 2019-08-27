741,907 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by Titan Capital Management LLC CA

Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 741,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,016,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 9.5% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 90.4% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 127.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 100.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period.

IAU stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,711,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,042,727. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

