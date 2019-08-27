724,122 Shares in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) Purchased by LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 724,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,543,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,634,000 after acquiring an additional 300,910 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 94,031 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 473,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 72,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,871 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd alerts:

In other First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd news, insider James A. Bowen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $13.22. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,609. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $16.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.